₹1750 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1710

1770

1790

Go long now and at 1745. Keep the stop-loss at 1730

₹1866 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1835

1880

1900

Wait for dip to go long at 1855. Keep the stop-loss at 1845

₹471 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

468

466

473

477

Go short now and at 472. Stop-loss can be kept at 474

₹269 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

265

271

274

Go short only below 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 269

₹2679 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2665

2600

2690

2730

Go long only above 2690. Keep the stop-loss at 2680

₹795 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

789

785

797

805

Go long only above 797. Stop-loss can be kept at 795

₹4038 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4025

3990

4065

4110

Go long on a break above 4065. Keep the stop-loss at 4055

24474 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24400

24200

24550

24700

Go long only above 24550. Stop-loss can be placed at 24510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

