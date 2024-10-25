₹1750 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1710
1770
1790
Go long now and at 1745. Keep the stop-loss at 1730
₹1866 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1835
1880
1900
Wait for dip to go long at 1855. Keep the stop-loss at 1845
₹471 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
468
466
473
477
Go short now and at 472. Stop-loss can be kept at 474
₹269 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
265
271
274
Go short only below 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 269
₹2679 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2665
2600
2690
2730
Go long only above 2690. Keep the stop-loss at 2680
₹795 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
789
785
797
805
Go long only above 797. Stop-loss can be kept at 795
₹4038 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4025
3990
4065
4110
Go long on a break above 4065. Keep the stop-loss at 4055
24474 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24400
24200
24550
24700
Go long only above 24550. Stop-loss can be placed at 24510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.