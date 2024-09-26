₹1779 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1760

1740

1795

1830

Go long only above 1795. Keep the stop-loss at 1780

₹1900 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1915

1950

Go long only above 1915. Keep the stop-loss at 1905

₹517 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

514

509

519

522

Wait for dips. Go long at 515. Keep the stop-loss at 512

₹299 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

297

294

302

306

Go short only below 297. Stop-loss can be kept at 298

₹2987 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2960

2935

3005

3030

Go long only above 3005. Stop-loss can be kept at 2995

₹793 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

788

784

795

800

Wait for dips. Go long at 789. Keep the stop-loss at 786

₹4276 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4240

4190

4290

4330

Go long on a break above 4290. Keep the stop-loss at 4280

26003 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25950

25870

26030

26120

Go long only above 26030. Stop-loss can be kept at 25990

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

