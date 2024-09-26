₹1779 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1760
1740
1795
1830
Go long only above 1795. Keep the stop-loss at 1780
₹1900 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1850
1915
1950
Go long only above 1915. Keep the stop-loss at 1905
₹517 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
514
509
519
522
Wait for dips. Go long at 515. Keep the stop-loss at 512
₹299 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
297
294
302
306
Go short only below 297. Stop-loss can be kept at 298
₹2987 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2960
2935
3005
3030
Go long only above 3005. Stop-loss can be kept at 2995
₹793 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
788
784
795
800
Wait for dips. Go long at 789. Keep the stop-loss at 786
₹4276 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4240
4190
4290
4330
Go long on a break above 4290. Keep the stop-loss at 4280
26003 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25950
25870
26030
26120
Go long only above 26030. Stop-loss can be kept at 25990
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
