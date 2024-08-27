₹1640 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1610
1650
1670
Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1640
₹1876 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1830
1890
1910
Go long only above 1890. Keep the stop-loss at 1885
₹506 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
504
501
509
514
Go long now and at 505. Stop-loss can be kept at 503
₹328 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
318
331
336
Go long only above 331. Stop-loss can be placed at 329
₹3024 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2980
3050
3080
Wait for dips. Go long at 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2990
₹815 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
814
811
819
824
Go short only below 814. Stop-loss can be placed at 815
₹4501 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4490
4450
4560
4615
Go long only on a break above 4560. Keep the stop-loss at 4545
25045 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24900
25085
25140
Go long on a break above 25085. Stop-loss can be kept at 25030
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
