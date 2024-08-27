₹1640 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1610

1650

1670

Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1640

₹1876 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1830

1890

1910

Go long only above 1890. Keep the stop-loss at 1885

₹506 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

504

501

509

514

Go long now and at 505. Stop-loss can be kept at 503

₹328 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

331

336

Go long only above 331. Stop-loss can be placed at 329

₹3024 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2980

3050

3080

Wait for dips. Go long at 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2990

₹815 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

814

811

819

824

Go short only below 814. Stop-loss can be placed at 815

₹4501 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4490

4450

4560

4615

Go long only on a break above 4560. Keep the stop-loss at 4545

25045 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24900

25085

25140

Go long on a break above 25085. Stop-loss can be kept at 25030

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics