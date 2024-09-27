₹1782 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1760

1740

1790

1830

Go long only above 1790. Keep the stop-loss at 1775

₹1899 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1855

1920

1945

Go short on a rise at 1910. Keep the stop-loss at 1925

₹522 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

519

517

524

528

Go long only above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 522

₹295 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

292

287

298

302

Go short only below 292. Stop-loss can be placed at 293

₹3001 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2990

2960

3030

3055

Go long now and at 2995. Keep the stop-loss at 2980

₹802 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

795

790

805

812

Go long only above 805. Stop-loss can be kept at 803

₹4291 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4265

4240

4315

4360

Go long on a break above 4315. Keep the stop-loss at 4305

26285 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

26170

26000

26335

26450

Go long on dips at 26220 and 26180 with a stop-loss at 26130

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

