₹1782 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1760
1740
1790
1830
Go long only above 1790. Keep the stop-loss at 1775
₹1899 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1855
1920
1945
Go short on a rise at 1910. Keep the stop-loss at 1925
₹522 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
519
517
524
528
Go long only above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 522
₹295 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
292
287
298
302
Go short only below 292. Stop-loss can be placed at 293
₹3001 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2990
2960
3030
3055
Go long now and at 2995. Keep the stop-loss at 2980
₹802 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
795
790
805
812
Go long only above 805. Stop-loss can be kept at 803
₹4291 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4265
4240
4315
4360
Go long on a break above 4315. Keep the stop-loss at 4305
26285 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
26170
26000
26335
26450
Go long on dips at 26220 and 26180 with a stop-loss at 26130
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
