₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1615
1650
1670
Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹1900 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1885
1850
1905
1940
Go long only above 1905. Keep the stop-loss at 1895
₹501 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
498
494
505
509
Go short only below 498. Stop-loss can be placed at 500
₹329 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
322
333
338
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹3000 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2995
2975
3020
3040
Go short only below 2995. Stop-loss can be kept at 3005
₹815 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
811
807
819
824
Go long on a bounce from 811 with a stop-loss at 809
₹4494 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4485
4450
4515
4560
Go short on a break below 4485. Keep the stop-loss at 4495
25001 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24960
24900
25100
25200
Wait for dips. Go long at 24970. Keep the stop-loss at 24930
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
