₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1650

1670

Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹1900 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1885

1850

1905

1940

Go long only above 1905. Keep the stop-loss at 1895

₹501 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

498

494

505

509

Go short only below 498. Stop-loss can be placed at 500

₹329 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

322

333

338

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹3000 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2995

2975

3020

3040

Go short only below 2995. Stop-loss can be kept at 3005

₹815 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

811

807

819

824

Go long on a bounce from 811 with a stop-loss at 809

₹4494 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4485

4450

4515

4560

Go short on a break below 4485. Keep the stop-loss at 4495

25001 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24960

24900

25100

25200

Wait for dips. Go long at 24970. Keep the stop-loss at 24930

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

