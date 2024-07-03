₹1730 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1735

1760

Go long only above 1735. Keep the stop-loss at 1725

₹1621 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1585

1635

1660

Go long now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

421

428

431

Take fresh longs only above 428 with a stop-loss at 427

₹275 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

269

278

280

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3132 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3110

3090

3150

3180

Go long only above 3150. Stop-loss can be kept at 3140

₹826 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

810

835

840

Wait for a rise. Go short at 833. Keep the stop-loss at 836

₹4005 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3990

3950

4060

4100

Take fresh longs now and at 3995. Stop-loss can be kept at 3980

24211 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24090

23900

24275

24500

Go long only on a break above 24275 with a stop-loss at 24240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

