₹1730 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1735
1760
Go long only above 1735. Keep the stop-loss at 1725
₹1621 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1585
1635
1660
Go long now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
421
428
431
Take fresh longs only above 428 with a stop-loss at 427
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
269
278
280
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3132 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3090
3150
3180
Go long only above 3150. Stop-loss can be kept at 3140
₹826 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
810
835
840
Wait for a rise. Go short at 833. Keep the stop-loss at 836
₹4005 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3990
3950
4060
4100
Take fresh longs now and at 3995. Stop-loss can be kept at 3980
24211 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24090
23900
24275
24500
Go long only on a break above 24275 with a stop-loss at 24240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
