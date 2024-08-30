₹1638 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1650

1670

Go long now and at 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹1932 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1860

1950

2000

Wait for dips. Go long at 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1895

₹505 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

496

509

512

Go long only above 509. Stop-loss can be placed at 508

₹329 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

320

332

336

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹3041 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3015

3050

3080

Go long only above 3050. Stop-loss can be kept at 3040

₹814 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

807

819

823

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹4510 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4485

4450

4560

4630

Take fresh shorts below 4485. Keep a tight stop-loss at 4495

25270 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25200

25100

25320

25400

Go long on dips at 25220. Stop-loss can be placed at 25180

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics