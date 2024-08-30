₹1638 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1615
1650
1670
Go long now and at 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹1932 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1860
1950
2000
Wait for dips. Go long at 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1895
₹505 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
496
509
512
Go long only above 509. Stop-loss can be placed at 508
₹329 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
320
332
336
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹3041 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3015
3050
3080
Go long only above 3050. Stop-loss can be kept at 3040
₹814 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
807
819
823
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹4510 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4485
4450
4560
4630
Take fresh shorts below 4485. Keep a tight stop-loss at 4495
25270 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25200
25100
25320
25400
Go long on dips at 25220. Stop-loss can be placed at 25180
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.