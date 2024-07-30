₹1606 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1630

1650

Go short only below 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹1872 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1840

1910

1950

Go long now and at 1865. Keep the stop-loss at 1855

₹496 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

487

502

507

Wait for dips. Go long at 493. Keep the stop-loss at 490

₹333 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

329

326

337

340

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹3041 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3015

3055

3075

Go long only above 3055. Stop-loss can be kept at 3045

₹872 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

868

864

876

880

Go short only below 868. Stop-loss can be placed at 870

₹4380 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4360

4340

4430

4465

Wait for dips. Go long at 4365. Stop-loss can be placed at 4345

24924 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24830

24740

24960

25100

Go long only above 24960. Stop-loss can be kept at 24920

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

