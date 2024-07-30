₹1606 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1630
1650
Go short only below 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹1872 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1840
1910
1950
Go long now and at 1865. Keep the stop-loss at 1855
₹496 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
487
502
507
Wait for dips. Go long at 493. Keep the stop-loss at 490
₹333 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
329
326
337
340
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹3041 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3015
3055
3075
Go long only above 3055. Stop-loss can be kept at 3045
₹872 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
868
864
876
880
Go short only below 868. Stop-loss can be placed at 870
₹4380 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4360
4340
4430
4465
Wait for dips. Go long at 4365. Stop-loss can be placed at 4345
24924 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24830
24740
24960
25100
Go long only above 24960. Stop-loss can be kept at 24920
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
