₹1614 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1560
1650
1680
Oscillating in a range. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹1876 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1835
1885
1920
Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875
₹490 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
487
483
492
495
Go short only below 487. Stop-loss can be kept at 488
₹332 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
326
336
340
Go short only below 330. Stop-loss can be placed at 332
₹3023 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2980
3035
3055
Go short now and at 3030. Keep the stop-loss at 3045
₹872 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
868
865
876
880
Wait for a rise. Go short at 875 with a stop-loss at 877
₹4367 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4340
4285
4385
4420
Go long on a break above 4285. Keep the stop-loss at 4375
24935 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24830
24750
25030
25160
Go long only above 25030. Stop-loss can be kept at 24980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
