₹1614 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1560

1650

1680

Oscillating in a range. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹1876 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1835

1885

1920

Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875

₹490 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

487

483

492

495

Go short only below 487. Stop-loss can be kept at 488

₹332 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

326

336

340

Go short only below 330. Stop-loss can be placed at 332

₹3023 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2980

3035

3055

Go short now and at 3030. Keep the stop-loss at 3045

₹872 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

868

865

876

880

Wait for a rise. Go short at 875 with a stop-loss at 877

₹4367 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4340

4285

4385

4420

Go long on a break above 4285. Keep the stop-loss at 4375

24935 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24830

24750

25030

25160

Go long only above 25030. Stop-loss can be kept at 24980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

