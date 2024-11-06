₹1758 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1765

1800

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1765; keep stop-loss at 1750.

₹1753 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1770

1800

Initiate intraday longs if it rallies past 1770; stop-loss at 1750.

₹480 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

477

470

485

493

Short the stock if it slips below 477; place a stop-loss at 485.

₹267 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

255

270

280

Go long if the stock breaks out 270; keep a stop-loss at 265.

₹1305 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1286

1265

1310

1325

Buy the stock now and at 1290; place a stop-loss at 1280.

₹849 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

836

825

850

865

Go long on the stock if it surpasses 850; stop-loss at 835.

₹3973 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3915

3850

4000

4100

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 4000; keep a stop-loss at 3915.

24293 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24000

23800

24350

24650

Buy if the contract rallies past 24350; place a stop-loss at 24200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

