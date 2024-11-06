₹1758 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1765
1800
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1765; keep stop-loss at 1750.
₹1753 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1700
1770
1800
Initiate intraday longs if it rallies past 1770; stop-loss at 1750.
₹480 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
477
470
485
493
Short the stock if it slips below 477; place a stop-loss at 485.
₹267 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
255
270
280
Go long if the stock breaks out 270; keep a stop-loss at 265.
₹1305 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1286
1265
1310
1325
Buy the stock now and at 1290; place a stop-loss at 1280.
₹849 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
836
825
850
865
Go long on the stock if it surpasses 850; stop-loss at 835.
₹3973 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3915
3850
4000
4100
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 4000; keep a stop-loss at 3915.
24293 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24000
23800
24350
24650
Buy if the contract rallies past 24350; place a stop-loss at 24200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
