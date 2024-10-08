₹1620 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1650
1680
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1640 with a stop-loss at 1660
₹1934 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1890
1945
1965
Go long only above 1945. Keep the stop-loss at 1940
₹510 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
506
501
514
517
Go short now and at 513. Stop-loss can be placed at 515
₹289 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
285
282
291
294
Go short now and at 290. Stop-loss can be kept at 293
₹2741 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2720
2690
2770
2800
Go short now and at 2760. Keep the stop-loss at 2780
₹770 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
765
777
780
Wait for a rise. Go short at 776. Keep the stop-loss at 778
₹4260 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4240
4210
4300
4335
Range bound. Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market now.
25006 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24870
24760
25180
25300
Go short on a break below 24870 with a stop-loss at 24910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
