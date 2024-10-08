₹1620 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1650

1680

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1640 with a stop-loss at 1660

₹1934 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1890

1945

1965

Go long only above 1945. Keep the stop-loss at 1940

₹510 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

506

501

514

517

Go short now and at 513. Stop-loss can be placed at 515

₹289 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

285

282

291

294

Go short now and at 290. Stop-loss can be kept at 293

₹2741 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2720

2690

2770

2800

Go short now and at 2760. Keep the stop-loss at 2780

₹770 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

768

765

777

780

Wait for a rise. Go short at 776. Keep the stop-loss at 778

₹4260 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4240

4210

4300

4335

Range bound. Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market now.

25006 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24870

24760

25180

25300

Go short on a break below 24870 with a stop-loss at 24910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

