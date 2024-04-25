₹1511 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1545

Go short on a rise at 1518. Keep the stop-loss at 1530

₹1432 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1400

1445

1460

Go short only below 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

424

431

435

Go long only above 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 430

₹278 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

276

274

281

285

Go long only above 281. Stop-loss can be placed at 279

₹2901 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2880

2830

2960

2990

Go long if a bounce happens from here with a stop-loss at 2885

₹773 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

766

776

781

Go short on a break below 770. Keep the stop-loss at 771

₹3831 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3780

3850

3900

Go short now and also at 3845. Stop-loss can be kept at 3860

22420 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22340

22270

22500

22600

Go long only on break above 22500 with a stop-loss at 22480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

