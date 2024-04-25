₹1511 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1545
Go short on a rise at 1518. Keep the stop-loss at 1530
₹1432 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1400
1445
1460
Go short only below 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
424
431
435
Go long only above 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 430
₹278 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
276
274
281
285
Go long only above 281. Stop-loss can be placed at 279
₹2901 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2880
2830
2960
2990
Go long if a bounce happens from here with a stop-loss at 2885
₹773 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
766
776
781
Go short on a break below 770. Keep the stop-loss at 771
₹3831 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3780
3850
3900
Go short now and also at 3845. Stop-loss can be kept at 3860
22420 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22340
22270
22500
22600
Go long only on break above 22500 with a stop-loss at 22480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
