₹1610 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1570

1630

1650

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1595.

₹1411 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1430

1450

Go long with a stop-loss at 1390.

₹379 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

378

374

382

385

Short below 378; place stop-loss at 382.

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

158

Sell the stock below 152; stop-loss 155.

₹2332 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2285

2380

2420

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 2285.

₹526 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

500

530

550

Go long on the break of 530; stop-loss at 520.

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3100

3320

3400

Buy TCS with stop-loss at 3150.

17474 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17400

17350

17500

17650

Buy above 17500. Place stop-loss at 17425.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   