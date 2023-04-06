₹1654 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1600

1675

1700

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1525.

₹1423 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1430

1450

Go long above 1430; stop-loss at 1410.

₹386 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

384

380

390

395

Considering buying with stop-loss at 380.

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

158

Sell the stock below 152; stop-loss 155.

₹2326 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2285

2380

2420

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 2285.

₹523 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

500

530

550

Go long on the break of 530; stop-loss at 520.

₹3237 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3180

3300

3350

Buy TCS with stop-loss at 3180.

17625 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17500

17650

17750

Buy above 17650. Place stop-loss at 17580.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

