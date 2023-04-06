₹1654 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
1635
1600
1675
1700
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1525.
₹1423 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1430
1450
Go long above 1430; stop-loss at 1410.
₹386 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
384
380
390
395
Considering buying with stop-loss at 380.
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
158
Sell the stock below 152; stop-loss 155.
₹2326 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2285
2380
2420
Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 2285.
₹523 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
515
500
530
550
Go long on the break of 530; stop-loss at 520.
₹3237 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3180
3300
3350
Buy TCS with stop-loss at 3180.
17625 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17500
17650
17750
Buy above 17650. Place stop-loss at 17580.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on April 6, 2023
