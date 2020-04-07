Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2020

| Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

₹813 • HDFC Bank

795

775

830

850

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹830 levels

₹585 • Infosys

575

565

597

610

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹597 levels

₹177 • ITC

173

167

183

189

Near-term stance is positive for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹173 levels

₹69 • ONGC

66

63

72

75

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹66 levels

₹1078 • Reliance Ind.

1060

1040

1100

1120

The stock tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above this level

₹175 • SBI

170

160

183

195

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹183 levels

₹1654 • TCS

1635

1610

1680

1710

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,680 levels

8084 • Nifty 50 Futures

8000

7900

8200

8330

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 8,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

