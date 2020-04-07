Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2020

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
₹813 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
795
775
830
|
850
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹830 levels
₹585 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
565
597
|
610
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹597 levels
₹177 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
167
183
|
189
Near-term stance is positive for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹173 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
63
72
|
75
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹66 levels
₹1078 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1060
1040
1100
|
1120
The stock tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above this level
₹175 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
160
183
|
195
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹183 levels
₹1654 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1610
1680
|
1710
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,680 levels
8084 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8000
7900
8200
|
8330
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 8,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
