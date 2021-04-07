Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2021

| Updated on April 06, 2021

₹1440 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1410

1455

1470

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,455 levels

₹1411 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1421

1435

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,400 levels

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

216

219

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹210 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

98

106

108

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹101 levels

₹1983 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2000

2020

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,000 levels

₹350 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

345

340

356

362

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹345 levels

₹3263 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3220

3280

3300

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹3,240 levels

14751 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14700

14630

14810

14870

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,810 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 07, 2021
