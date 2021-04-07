Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
₹1440 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1410
1455
|
1470
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,455 levels
₹1411 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1421
|
1435
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,400 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
216
|
219
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹210 levels
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
101
98
106
|
108
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹101 levels
₹1983 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2000
|
2020
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,000 levels
₹350 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
345
340
356
|
362
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹345 levels
₹3263 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3220
3280
|
3300
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹3,240 levels
14751 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14700
14630
14810
|
14870
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,810 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
