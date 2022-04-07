Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2022

₹1551 • HDFC Bank
1530
1500
1575
1600
Initiate short at current level and on a rally to 1575. Place stop-loss at 1600.
₹1829 • Infosys
1800
1760
1850
1875
Price action indicates further fall. Go short at current level with stop-loss at 1860.
₹260 • ITC
257
254
265
270
Remains above the key level of 257 hinting further rally. Go long with a stop-loss at 254.
₹173 • ONGC
168
162
175
180
Consider buying at current level of 173 and on a dip to 168. Place stop-loss at 162.
₹2619 • Reliance Ind.
2600
2560
2675
2700
Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.
₹514 • SBI
500
492
516
523
Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.
₹3755 • TCS
3750
3690
3835
3880
Likely to bounce off the support at 3750. Buy the stock with stop-loss at 3690.
17860 • Nifty 50 Futures
17830
17725
17925
18000
Initiate fresh short positions if the contract falls below 17830. Keep stop-loss at 17925.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
April 07, 2022