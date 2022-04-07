hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 06, 2022

₹1551 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1575

1600

Initiate short at current level and on a rally to 1575. Place stop-loss at 1600.

₹1829 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1760

1850

1875

Price action indicates further fall. Go short at current level with stop-loss at 1860.

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

254

265

270

Remains above the key level of 257 hinting further rally. Go long with a stop-loss at 254.

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

162

175

180

Consider buying at current level of 173 and on a dip to 168. Place stop-loss at 162.

₹2619 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2560

2675

2700

Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.

₹514 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

492

516

523

Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.

₹3755 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3690

3835

3880

Likely to bounce off the support at 3750. Buy the stock with stop-loss at 3690.

17860 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17830

17725

17925

18000

Initiate fresh short positions if the contract falls below 17830. Keep stop-loss at 17925.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 07, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
