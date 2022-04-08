Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2022

₹1517 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1465
1535
|
1565
The stock has support at 1500. Short if this level is breached and place stop-loss at 1525.
₹1811 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1760
1850
|
1875
Price action indicates further fall. Go short at current level with stop-loss at 1835.
₹256 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
244
262
|
265
Stock likely to see further fall. Consider fresh shorts with stop-loss at 262.
₹169 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
157
173
|
180
The stock could fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 173.
₹2573 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2500
2635
|
2675
Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.
₹515 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
492
516
|
523
Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.
₹3684 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3655
3575
3750
|
3800
Likely to bounce off the support at 3750. Buy the stock with stop-loss at 3690.
17730 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17500
17850
|
17925
Contract might fall from the current level. Go short with stop-loss at 17850.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 08, 2022