Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2022

Updated on: Apr 07, 2022

₹1517 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1465

1535

1565

The stock has support at 1500. Short if this level is breached and place stop-loss at 1525.

₹1811 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1760

1850

1875

Price action indicates further fall. Go short at current level with stop-loss at 1835.

₹256 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

244

262

265

Stock likely to see further fall. Consider fresh shorts with stop-loss at 262.

₹169 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

157

173

180

The stock could fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 173.

₹2573 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2500

2635

2675

Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

492

516

523

Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.

₹3684 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3655

3575

3750

3800

Likely to bounce off the support at 3750. Buy the stock with stop-loss at 3690.

17730 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17500

17850

17925

Contract might fall from the current level. Go short with stop-loss at 17850.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 08, 2022
stock market
