Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 09, 2021

| Updated on April 08, 2021

₹1433 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1405

1450

1465

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,420 levels

₹1439 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1427

1412

1451

1465

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,427 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

216

219

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹216 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

99

105

107

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹105 levels

₹2005 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2020

2040

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2020 levels

₹355 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

350

345

361

366

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹361 levels

₹3316 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3290

3270

3335

3360

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on dips with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,290 levels

14924 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14870

14820

14980

15040

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,870 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 09, 2021
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.