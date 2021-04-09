Day Trading Guide for April 09, 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
₹1433 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
|
1465
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,420 levels
₹1439 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1427
1412
1451
|
1465
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,427 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
208
216
|
219
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹216 levels
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
101
99
105
|
107
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹105 levels
₹2005 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2020
|
2040
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹2020 levels
₹355 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
361
|
366
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹361 levels
₹3316 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3290
3270
3335
|
3360
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy on dips with a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,290 levels
14924 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14870
14820
14980
|
15040
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,870 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
