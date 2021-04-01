Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1493 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1500
|
1525
Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹1,500
₹1368 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1335
1380
|
1400
Short the stock of Infosys with stop-loss at ₹1,380 if it slips below the price of ₹1,360
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
216
214
220
|
224
Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
96
104
|
107
The price action is bearish; short the stock with tight stop if it slips below yesterday's low of ₹101.9
₹2003 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1975
2050
|
2080
Fresh long positions can be initiated in the stock with tight stop-loss if it rebounds from ₹2,000
₹364 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
360
355
370
|
375
Go long in the stock of SBI if it rallies past yesterday's high of ₹367.8; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹3177 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3150
3115
3200
|
3250
Since the stock of TCS is likely to gain, fresh buys can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,115
14752 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14700
14650
14800
|
14850
Consider initiating long positions with stop-loss at 14,750 if the contract breaks out of 14,800
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...