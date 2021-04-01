Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 1, 2021

| Updated on March 31, 2021

₹1493 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1500

1525

Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹1,500

₹1368 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1335

1380

1400

Short the stock of Infosys with stop-loss at ₹1,380 if it slips below the price of ₹1,360

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

216

214

220

224

Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

96

104

107

The price action is bearish; short the stock with tight stop if it slips below yesterday's low of ₹101.9

₹2003 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1975

2050

2080

Fresh long positions can be initiated in the stock with tight stop-loss if it rebounds from ₹2,000

₹364 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

360

355

370

375

Go long in the stock of SBI if it rallies past yesterday's high of ₹367.8; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹3177 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3115

3200

3250

Since the stock of TCS is likely to gain, fresh buys can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,115

14752 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14700

14650

14800

14850

Consider initiating long positions with stop-loss at 14,750 if the contract breaks out of 14,800

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 01, 2021
