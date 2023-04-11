₹1658 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1630

1665

1685

Go short now and at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹1427 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1405

1435

1450

Go long above 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1425

₹389 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

386

384

391

394

Wait for dips. Go long at 387. Keep the stop-loss at 385

₹157 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

155

153

158

160

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2324 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2315

2300

2350

2370

Wait for dips and go long at 2320 with a stop-loss at 2305

₹526 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

524

520

529

532

Go short only below 524. Keep the stop-loss at 526

₹3263 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3220

3280

3300

Wait for a dip. Go long at 3255. Stop-loss can be kept at 3240

17677 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17550

17720

17800

Go long only on a break above 17720 with a stop-loss at 17690

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

