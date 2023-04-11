₹1658 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1665
1685
Go short now and at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹1427 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1405
1435
1450
Go long above 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1425
₹389 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
386
384
391
394
Wait for dips. Go long at 387. Keep the stop-loss at 385
₹157 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
155
153
158
160
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2324 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2315
2300
2350
2370
Wait for dips and go long at 2320 with a stop-loss at 2305
₹526 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
524
520
529
532
Go short only below 524. Keep the stop-loss at 526
₹3263 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3220
3280
3300
Wait for a dip. Go long at 3255. Stop-loss can be kept at 3240
17677 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17550
17720
17800
Go long only on a break above 17720 with a stop-loss at 17690
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
