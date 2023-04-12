₹1664 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1655
1640
1670
1695
Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1665
₹1407 • Infosys
COMMENT
1390
1365
1415
1435
Go short below 1390. Keep the stop-loss at 1395
₹396 • ITC
COMMENT
393
390
399
402
Wait for dips. Go long at 394 with a stop-loss at 392
₹159 • ONGC
COMMENT
158
156
160
162
Go long above 160. Stop-loss can be placed at 159
₹2336 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2315
2290
2360
2395
Go long only above 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2345
₹532 • SBI
COMMENT
529
525
536
540
Go long on dips at 530. Stop-loss can be kept at 527
₹3214 • TCS
COMMENT
3170
3140
3220
3250
Go long only on a break above 3220 with a stop-loss at 3210
17787 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
17760
17700
17880
17920
Go long now and at 17765. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
