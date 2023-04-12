₹1664 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1655

1640

1670

1695

Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1665

₹1407 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1365

1415

1435

Go short below 1390. Keep the stop-loss at 1395

₹396 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

393

390

399

402

Wait for dips. Go long at 394 with a stop-loss at 392

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

156

160

162

Go long above 160. Stop-loss can be placed at 159

₹2336 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2315

2290

2360

2395

Go long only above 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2345

₹532 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

529

525

536

540

Go long on dips at 530. Stop-loss can be kept at 527

₹3214 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3140

3220

3250

Go long only on a break above 3220 with a stop-loss at 3210

17787 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17760

17700

17880

17920

Go long now and at 17765. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

