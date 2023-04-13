₹1685 • HDFC Bank

Go long now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1428 • Infosys

Can go either way from. Avoid trading this stock for now.

₹394 • ITC

Go long now and at 393. Stop-loss can be kept at 391

₹158 • ONGC

Go long on a break above 159 with a stop-loss at 157

₹2346 • Reliance Ind.

Go long only above 2360. Stop-loss can be placed at 2345

₹528 • SBI

Go long on a break above 531. Keep the stop-loss at 529

₹3242 • TCS

Go long on only on a break above 3260 with a stop-loss at 3245

17863 • Nifty 50 Futures

Go short on dips at 17840. Stop-loss can be placed at 17810

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

