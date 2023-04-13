₹1685 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1700
1750
Go long now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1428 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1450
1485
Can go either way from. Avoid trading this stock for now.
₹394 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
392
389
396
398
Go long now and at 393. Stop-loss can be kept at 391
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
154
159
162
Go long on a break above 159 with a stop-loss at 157
₹2346 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2320
2290
2360
2400
Go long only above 2360. Stop-loss can be placed at 2345
₹528 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
525
522
531
535
Go long on a break above 531. Keep the stop-loss at 529
₹3242 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3190
3260
3300
Go long on only on a break above 3260 with a stop-loss at 3245
17863 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17830
17790
17900
17940
Go short on dips at 17840. Stop-loss can be placed at 17810
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
