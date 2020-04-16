Day Trading Guide For April 16, 2020

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
₹863 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
850
835
877
|
890
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹877 levels
₹639 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
650
|
662
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹650 levels
₹189 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
194
|
198
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹185 levels
₹74 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
72
68
77
|
80
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹72 levels
₹1150 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1130
1110
1170
|
1190
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,170 levels
₹182 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
170
190
|
200
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels
₹1734 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1750
|
1770
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,720 levels
8930 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8850
8750
9000
|
9100
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
