Day Trading Guide For April 16, 2020

| Updated on April 15, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

₹863 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

850

835

877

890

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹877 levels

₹639 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

662

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹650 levels

₹189 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

194

198

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹185 levels

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

77

80

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹72 levels

₹1150 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1130

1110

1170

1190

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,170 levels

₹182 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

170

190

200

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels

₹1734 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1750

1770

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,720 levels

8930 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8850

8750

9000

9100

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 16, 2020
