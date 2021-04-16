Day Trading Guide for April 16, 2021

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
₹1430 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1416
1403
1445
|
1460
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,445 levels
₹1361 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1336
1373
|
1387
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,373 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
201
209
|
212
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹204 levels
₹105 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
107
|
110
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹103 levels
₹1943 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1900
1960
|
1980
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,960 levels
₹342 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
335
328
349
|
358
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹335 levels
₹3218 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3160
3250
|
3280
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹3,250 levels
14592 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14540
14475
14650
|
14700
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 14,650 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
