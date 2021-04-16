Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 16, 2021

| Updated on April 15, 2021

₹1430 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1416

1403

1445

1460

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,445 levels

₹1361 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1336

1373

1387

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,373 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

209

212

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹204 levels

₹105 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

107

110

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹103 levels

₹1943 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1960

1980

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,960 levels

₹342 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

328

349

358

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹335 levels

₹3218 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3160

3250

3280

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹3,250 levels

14592 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14540

14475

14650

14700

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 14,650 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

