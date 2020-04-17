Day Trading Guide for April 17, 2020

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹881 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
865
850
895
910
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹895 levels
₹624 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
615
604
634
645
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹615 levels
₹186 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
183
180
189
193
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹183 levels
₹75 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
72
68
77
80
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels
₹1168 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1150
1130
1190
1210
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,150 levels
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
177
200
210
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹182 levels
₹1715 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1670
1735
1760
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,735 levels
9035 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8930
8835
9100
9200
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 8,930 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
