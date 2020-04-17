Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 17, 2020

| Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹881 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

865

850

895

910

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹895 levels

 

₹624 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

615

604

634

645

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹615 levels

 

₹186 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

183

180

189

193

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹183 levels

 

₹75 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

77

80

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels

 

₹1168 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1150

1130

1190

1210

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,150 levels

 

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

177

200

210

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹182 levels

 

₹1715 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1670

1735

1760

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,735 levels

 

9035 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8930

8835

9100

9200

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 8,930 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 17, 2020
technical analysis
