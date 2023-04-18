₹1667 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1655
1640
1685
1700
Go short below 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660
₹1258 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1185
1300
1320
Can remain volatile. Avoid trading this stock now
₹400 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
398
396
402
404
Go long now and at 399. Keep the stop-loss at 397
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
156
161
163
Go long on a break above 161 with a stop-loss at 159
₹2367 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2345
2310
2385
2405
Wait for dips. Go long at 2355. Keep the stop-loss at 2335
₹544 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
540
537
547
552
Go long on dips at 542. Keep the stop-loss at 539
₹3139 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3070
3155
3175
Go short on a reversal from 3155. Stop-loss can be kept at 3170
17751 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17700
17640
17800
17870
Go long only on a break above 17800 with a stop-loss at 17670
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
