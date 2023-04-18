₹1667 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1655

1640

1685

1700

Go short below 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660

₹1258 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1185

1300

1320

Can remain volatile. Avoid trading this stock now

₹400 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

398

396

402

404

Go long now and at 399. Keep the stop-loss at 397

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

156

161

163

Go long on a break above 161 with a stop-loss at 159

₹2367 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2345

2310

2385

2405

Wait for dips. Go long at 2355. Keep the stop-loss at 2335

₹544 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

540

537

547

552

Go long on dips at 542. Keep the stop-loss at 539

₹3139 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3070

3155

3175

Go short on a reversal from 3155. Stop-loss can be kept at 3170

17751 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17700

17640

17800

17870

Go long only on a break above 17800 with a stop-loss at 17670

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   