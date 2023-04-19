₹1658 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1640
1670
1685
Go long on a bounce from 1650 with a stop-loss at 1645
₹1261 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1185
1300
1320
Unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock.
₹398 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
397
393
400
403
Go long only above 400. Keep the stop-loss at 398
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
156
161
163
Go long above 161. Stop-loss can be kept at 159
₹2340 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2325
2310
2355
2390
Go short on a reversal from 2355 with a stop-loss at 2365
₹546 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
542
539
549
553
Go long now and at 543. Keep the stop-loss at 540
₹3131 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3095
3070
3150
3175
Go short now and also at 3145. Stop-loss can be kept at 3160
17709 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17640
17550
17785
17900
Take fresh longs only above 17800. Keep the stop-loss at 17760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
