₹1658 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1640

1670

1685

Go long on a bounce from 1650 with a stop-loss at 1645

₹1261 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1185

1300

1320

Unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock.

₹398 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

397

393

400

403

Go long only above 400. Keep the stop-loss at 398

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

156

161

163

Go long above 161. Stop-loss can be kept at 159

₹2340 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2325

2310

2355

2390

Go short on a reversal from 2355 with a stop-loss at 2365

₹546 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

542

539

549

553

Go long now and at 543. Keep the stop-loss at 540

₹3131 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3095

3070

3150

3175

Go short now and also at 3145. Stop-loss can be kept at 3160

17709 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17640

17550

17785

17900

Take fresh longs only above 17800. Keep the stop-loss at 17760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

