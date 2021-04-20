Day Trading Guide for April 20, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
₹1411 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1423
|
1437
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels
₹1362 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1335
1375
|
1387
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,375 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
201
208
|
211
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the rallies above ₹208 levels
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
101
99
106
|
109
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹208
₹1902 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1920
|
1940
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,920 levels
₹331 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
321
336
|
342
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹326
₹3163 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3135
3105
3185
|
3210
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹3,185 levels
14374 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14310
14240
14435
|
14500
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 14,435 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...