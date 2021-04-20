Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 20, 2021

₹1411 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1423

1437

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels

₹1362 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1335

1375

1387

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,375 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

201

208

211

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the rallies above ₹208 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

99

106

109

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹208

₹1902 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1920

1940

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,920 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

321

336

342

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹326

₹3163 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3135

3105

3185

3210

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹3,185 levels

14374 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14310

14240

14435

14500

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 14,435 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

