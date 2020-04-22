Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April-22

| Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

₹920 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

908

895

934

950

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹934 levels

₹633 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

624

612

640

650

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹624 levels

₹179 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

173

183

187

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹183 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

63

72

75

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels

₹1236 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1205

1250

1265

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,220 levels

₹184 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

179

173

192

200

Near-term outlook remains bearish for the stock of SBI as long as it trades below ₹192. Sell on rallies

₹1737 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1760

1780

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,760 levels

8971 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8900

8800

9030

9100

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 8,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

