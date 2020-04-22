Day Trading Guide For April-22

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
₹920 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
908
895
934
|
950
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹934 levels
₹633 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
624
612
640
|
650
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹624 levels
₹179 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
173
183
|
187
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹183 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
63
72
|
75
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels
₹1236 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1205
1250
|
1265
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,220 levels
₹184 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
179
173
192
|
200
Near-term outlook remains bearish for the stock of SBI as long as it trades below ₹192. Sell on rallies
₹1737 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1760
|
1780
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,760 levels
8971 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8900
8800
9030
|
9100
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 8,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
₹920 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 908895934950 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...