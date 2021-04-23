Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 23, 2021

| Updated on April 22, 2021

₹1422 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1404

1390

1435

1450

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,435 levels

₹1351 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1328

1364

1377

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,340 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

201

208

211

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC drops below ₹203

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

105

108

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹105 levels

₹1906 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1890

1870

1920

1940

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,920 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

324

340

346

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹330

₹3119 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3075

3144

3170

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,144

14403 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14340

14280

14460

14530

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 14,460 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 23, 2021
