Day Trading Guide for April 23, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
₹1422 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1404
1390
1435
|
1450
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,435 levels
₹1351 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1328
1364
|
1377
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,340 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
201
208
|
211
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC drops below ₹203
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
105
|
108
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹105 levels
₹1906 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1890
1870
1920
|
1940
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,920 levels
₹336 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
324
340
|
346
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹330
₹3119 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3075
3144
|
3170
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,144
14403 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14340
14280
14460
|
14530
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 14,460 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
