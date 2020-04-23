Day Trading Guide For April-23

Making contact tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
₹928 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
914
900
940
|
950
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹940 levels
₹642 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
650
|
660
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹630 levels
₹182 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
179
176
185
|
188
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC makes a strong rally above ₹185 levels
₹65 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
62
59
68
|
71
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹68 levels
₹1363 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1347
1330
1375
|
1390
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy the stock in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,347 levels
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
173
194
|
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹181 levels
₹1771 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1730
1790
|
1810
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels
9188 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9100
9000
9250
|
9335
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
