Day Trading Guide For April 24, 2020

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
₹954 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
928
965
|
978
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹940 levels
₹678 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
665
653
690
|
700
Near-term outlook is bullish as the stock gains 5.7 per cent in the past session. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss
₹180 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
174
183
|
187
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹177 levels
₹67 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
64
61
70
|
73
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹70 levels
₹1371 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1355
1340
1385
|
1400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,355 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
173
194
|
200
The stock of SBI is moving sideways in a narrow range. Desist trading in the stock for the session
₹1876 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1825
1900
|
1925
Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Buy in dips while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,850 levels
9296 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9230
9160
9350
|
9400
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,230 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
