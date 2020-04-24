Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 24, 2020

| Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

₹954 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

928

965

978

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹940 levels

₹678 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

665

653

690

700

Near-term outlook is bullish as the stock gains 5.7 per cent in the past session. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

₹180 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

174

183

187

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹177 levels

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

61

70

73

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹70 levels

₹1371 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1340

1385

1400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,355 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

173

194

200

The stock of SBI is moving sideways in a narrow range. Desist trading in the stock for the session

₹1876 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1825

1900

1925

Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Buy in dips while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,850 levels

9296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9230

9160

9350

9400

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7