₹1664 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1658

1630

1675

1720

Buy if there is a bounce off 1658; stop-loss at 1630.

₹1225 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1200

1230

1260

Buy on the breach of 1230; stop-loss at 1215.

₹411 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

404

415

420

Initiate longs with a stop-loss at 405.

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

150

160

165

Buy if there is a decisive break of 160; stop-loss at 157.

₹2375 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2325

2380

2420

Go long above 2380; keep stop-loss at 2350.

₹562 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

555

550

565

575

Buy above 565; place stop-loss at 560.

₹3175 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3100

3180

3260

Buy on a breakout of 3180; keep stop-loss at 3125.

17776 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17750

17670

17880

18000

Consider longs with stop-loss at 17670.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

