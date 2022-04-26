Day Trading Guide For April 26, 2022

₹1365 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1390
1410
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1390. Keep the stop-loss at 1375
₹1561 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1510
1570
1585
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1550 with a stop-loss at 1570
₹255 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
253
249
258
260
Near-term view is negative. Go short on rallies at 257 and 259. Stop-loss can be placed at 262.
₹170 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
160
172
175
Coming down within its sideways range. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 174
₹2695 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2665
2620
2710
2750
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 2710. Keep the stop-loss at 2725
₹495 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
490
500
504
Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 492 with a stop-loss at 495
₹3548 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3535
3500
3580
3620
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 3570. Stop-loss can be kept at 3595
16982 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16850
16800
17070
17230
Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 17040. Keep the stop-loss at 17130.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 26, 2022