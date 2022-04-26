hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 26, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 25, 2022

₹1365 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1390

1410

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1390. Keep the stop-loss at 1375

₹1561 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1510

1570

1585

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1550 with a stop-loss at 1570

₹255 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

253

249

258

260

Near-term view is negative. Go short on rallies at 257 and 259. Stop-loss can be placed at 262.

₹170 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

172

175

Coming down within its sideways range. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 174

₹2695 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2665

2620

2710

2750

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 2710. Keep the stop-loss at 2725

₹495 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

490

500

504

Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 492 with a stop-loss at 495

₹3548 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3535

3500

3580

3620

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 3570. Stop-loss can be kept at 3595

16982 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16850

16800

17070

17230

Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 17040. Keep the stop-loss at 17130.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 26, 2022
