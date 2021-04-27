Day Trading Guide for April 27, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
₹1404 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1375
1425
|
1440
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,390 levels
₹1343 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1335
1322
1355
|
1370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,355 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
201
208
|
211
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹203
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
105
|
108
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹105 levels
₹1937 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1900
1950
|
1970
The stock experienced selling interest at higher levels. Go short if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,950
₹344 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
339
334
349
|
355
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹339 levels
₹3101 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3075
3050
3120
|
3150
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3075 levels
14486 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14425
14360
14550
|
14610
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,550
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
