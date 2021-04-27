Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 27, 2021

| Updated on April 27, 2021

₹1404 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1375

1425

1440

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,390 levels

₹1343 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1335

1322

1355

1370

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,355 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

201

208

211

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹203

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

105

108

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹105 levels

₹1937 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1950

1970

The stock experienced selling interest at higher levels. Go short if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,950

₹344 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

339

334

349

355

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹339 levels

₹3101 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3075

3050

3120

3150

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3075 levels

14486 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14425

14360

14550

14610

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,550

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.