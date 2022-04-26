Day Trading Guide For April 27, 2022

₹1372 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1385
1410
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹1579 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1520
1600
1630
Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1595. Stop-loss can be kept at 1615
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
257
253
261
265
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 258 only if the stock breaks above 261.
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
161
169
174
Coming down within its sideways range. Go short now and at 168 with a stop-loss at 171
₹2775 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2745
2680
2800
2840
Resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 2800. Keep the stop-loss at 2770
₹506 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
499
490
509
515
Moved back into the range. Go long on a break above 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 506
₹3544 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3515
3490
3580
3620
Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 3595 if the stock turns down from 3580.
17211 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17190
17080
17240
17320
At a crucial juncture. Go short with a stop-loss at 17230 if the contract breaks below 17190.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 26, 2022