hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 27, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 26, 2022

₹1372 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1385

1410

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹1579 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1520

1600

1630

Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1595. Stop-loss can be kept at 1615

₹259 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

253

261

265

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 258 only if the stock breaks above 261.

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

161

169

174

Coming down within its sideways range. Go short now and at 168 with a stop-loss at 171

₹2775 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2745

2680

2800

2840

Resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 2800. Keep the stop-loss at 2770

₹506 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

499

490

509

515

Moved back into the range. Go long on a break above 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 506

₹3544 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3515

3490

3580

3620

Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 3595 if the stock turns down from 3580.

17211 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17190

17080

17240

17320

At a crucial juncture. Go short with a stop-loss at 17230 if the contract breaks below 17190.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 26, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you