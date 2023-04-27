₹1672 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1658

1630

1675

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1658.

₹1228 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1200

1230

1260

Buy on the breach of 1230; stop-loss at 1215.

₹412 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

404

415

420

Initiate longs with a stop-loss at 404.

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

150

161

165

Buy if there is a decisive break of 161; stop-loss at 157.

₹2362 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2325

2380

2420

Go long above 2380; keep stop-loss at 2350.

₹566 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

555

575

580

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 558.

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3180

3150

3260

3300

Consider intraday longs with stop-loss at 3170.

17824 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17750

17880

18000

Buy the contract and keep stop-loss at 17750.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

