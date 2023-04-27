₹1672 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1658
1630
1675
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1658.
₹1228 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1200
1230
1260
Buy on the breach of 1230; stop-loss at 1215.
₹412 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
404
415
420
Initiate longs with a stop-loss at 404.
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
150
161
165
Buy if there is a decisive break of 161; stop-loss at 157.
₹2362 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2325
2380
2420
Go long above 2380; keep stop-loss at 2350.
₹566 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
555
575
580
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 558.
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3180
3150
3260
3300
Consider intraday longs with stop-loss at 3170.
17824 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17800
17750
17880
18000
Buy the contract and keep stop-loss at 17750.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
