Day Trading Guide For April 28, 2022

₹1372 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1385
|
1410
Stuck in a narrow range. Immediate outlook is still not clear. Avoid trading this stock.
₹1553 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1500
1590
|
1630
Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1570 only on a break below 1550.
₹257 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
253
260
|
264
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 260. Keep the stop-loss at 257
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
166
|
168
Has room to fall further. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 167
₹2778 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2750
2710
2800
|
2820
Can come down further. Go short with a stop-loss at 2770 once the stock breaks below 2750.
₹497 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
496
492
502
|
506
Near-term bounce is possible. Initiate fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 495
₹3561 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3535
3500
3570
|
3590
Resistance ahead can cap the upside. Go short now. Stop-loss can be placed at 3585
17059 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16960
16850
17120
|
17200
Make use of rallies and go short at 17110 and 17180. Keep the stop-loss at 17230
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 28, 2022