Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 28, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 27, 2022

₹1372 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1385

1410

Stuck in a narrow range. Immediate outlook is still not clear. Avoid trading this stock.

₹1553 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1500

1590

1630

Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 1570 only on a break below 1550.

₹257 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

253

260

264

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 260. Keep the stop-loss at 257

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

166

168

Has room to fall further. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 167

₹2778 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2750

2710

2800

2820

Can come down further. Go short with a stop-loss at 2770 once the stock breaks below 2750.

₹497 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

496

492

502

506

Near-term bounce is possible. Initiate fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 495

₹3561 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3535

3500

3570

3590

Resistance ahead can cap the upside. Go short now. Stop-loss can be placed at 3585

17059 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16960

16850

17120

17200

Make use of rallies and go short at 17110 and 17180. Keep the stop-loss at 17230

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 28, 2022
