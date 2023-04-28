₹1681 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1658
1630
1690
1720
Go long above 1690; stop-loss at 1678.
₹1247 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1200
1260
1300
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1220.
₹415 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
404
417
420
Initiate longs above 417; stop-loss at 408.
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
157
161
165
Sell the stock below 159; stop-loss at 161.
₹2378 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2360
2330
2380
2420
Buy on a break of 2380; stop-loss at 2355.
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
555
575
580
No clear trend; refrain from trading.
₹3187 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3260
3300
Go long with a stop-loss at 3150.
17992 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17930
17850
18000
18150
Buy on the breach of 18000; stop-loss at 17930.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
Published on April 28, 2023
