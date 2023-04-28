₹1681 • HDFC Bank

1658

1630

1690

1720

Go long above 1690; stop-loss at 1678.

₹1247 • Infosys

1230

1200

1260

1300

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1220.

₹415 • ITC

410

404

417

420

Initiate longs above 417; stop-loss at 408.

₹160 • ONGC

159

157

161

165

Sell the stock below 159; stop-loss at 161.

₹2378 • Reliance Ind.

2360

2330

2380

2420

Buy on a break of 2380; stop-loss at 2355.

₹565 • SBI

565

555

575

580

No clear trend; refrain from trading.

₹3187 • TCS

3170

3150

3260

3300

Go long with a stop-loss at 3150.

17992 • Nifty 50 Futures

17930

17850

18000

18150

Buy on the breach of 18000; stop-loss at 17930.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

