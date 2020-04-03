Day Trading Guide for April 3, 2020

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹829 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
815
795
845
860
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹815 levels
₹602 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
575
615
630
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹615 levels
₹166 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
159
170
175
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock ITC rebounds up from ₹163 levels
₹65 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
63
60
69
72
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels
₹1080 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1060
1040
1100
1120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,100 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
173
194
202
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹180 levels
₹1708 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1650
1735
1760
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,735 levels
8257 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8200
8100
8350
8440
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses down from 8,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
