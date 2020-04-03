Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 3, 2020

| Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹829 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

815

795

845

860

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹815 levels

 

₹602 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

575

615

630

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹615 levels

 

₹166 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

159

170

175

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock ITC rebounds up from ₹163 levels

 

₹65 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

63

60

69

72

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels

 

₹1080 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1060

1040

1100

1120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,100 levels

 

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

173

194

202

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹180 levels

 

₹1708 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1650

1735

1760

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,735 levels

 

8257 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8200

8100

8350

8440

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses down from 8,350 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

