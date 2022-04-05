Day Trading Guide for April 5, 2022

₹1656 • HDFC Bank
1620
1590
1665
1725
Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1665. Stop-loss can be placed at 1640
₹1882 • Infosys
1870
1840
1895
1910
Lacks momentum to move up sharply. Go short with a stop-loss at 1885 on a break below 1870.
₹255 • ITC
252
249
258
266
Consolidates within the uptrend. Go long only on a break above 258. Keep the stop-loss at 255
₹168 • ONGC
165
162
171
175
Can move up within the sideways range. Go long now and on dips at 166 with a stop-loss at 163
₹2663 • Reliance Ind.
2635
2610
2690
2750
Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate at 2645. Keep the stop-loss at 2615
₹512 • SBI
509
505
515
520
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs only on a break above 515. Stop-loss can be kept at 512
₹3770 • TCS
3750
3730
3785
3810
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3755. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740
18092 • Nifty 50 Futures
17930
17800
18170
18320
Key resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 18230 if the contract turns down from 18170.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
April 05, 2022
April 05, 2022