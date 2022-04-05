hamburger

Day Trading Guide for April 5, 2022

₹1656 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1590

1665

1725

Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1665. Stop-loss can be placed at 1640

₹1882 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1840

1895

1910

Lacks momentum to move up sharply. Go short with a stop-loss at 1885 on a break below 1870.

₹255 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

249

258

266

Consolidates within the uptrend. Go long only on a break above 258. Keep the stop-loss at 255

₹168 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

162

171

175

Can move up within the sideways range. Go long now and on dips at 166 with a stop-loss at 163

₹2663 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2635

2610

2690

2750

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate at 2645. Keep the stop-loss at 2615

₹512 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

509

505

515

520

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh longs only on a break above 515. Stop-loss can be kept at 512

₹3770 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3730

3785

3810

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3755. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740

18092 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17930

17800

18170

18320

Key resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 18230 if the contract turns down from 18170.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 05, 2022
