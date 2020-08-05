Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 5, 2020

₹1041 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1020

1000

1055

1075

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,055 levels

₹950 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

930

960

970

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹960 levels

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

195

198

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹195 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

72

78

80

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹74 levels

₹2151 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2135

2115

2164

2180

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,164 levels

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

179

196

201

A strong rally above ₹196 will be a positive cue for initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss

₹2249 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2275

2300

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,225 levels

11102 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11050

10990

11150

11210

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

