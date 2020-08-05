Day Trading Guide for August 5, 2020

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
₹1041 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1020
1000
1055
|
1075
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,055 levels
₹950 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
930
960
|
970
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹960 levels
₹193 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
195
|
198
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹195 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
72
78
|
80
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹74 levels
₹2151 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2135
2115
2164
|
2180
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,164 levels
₹191 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
179
196
|
201
A strong rally above ₹196 will be a positive cue for initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss
₹2249 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2275
|
2300
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,225 levels
11102 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11050
10990
11150
|
11210
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
