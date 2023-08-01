₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1590
1665
1680
Go short now and at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1675
₹1355 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1320
1365
1385
Go long only above 1365. Keep the stop-loss at 1360
₹466 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
461
456
469
474
Go short now and at 468. Keep the stop-loss at 471
₹177 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
171
181
184
Go long now and at 176. Stop-loss can be kept at 174
₹2548 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2515
2480
2560
2585
Go long only above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2550
₹620 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
617
614
622
627
Go long only above 622. Stop-loss can be kept at 620
₹3421 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3385
3430
3470
Go long on a break above 3430. Keep the stop-loss at 3420
19837 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19800
19760
19870
19930
Go long now and at 19810. Stop-loss can be kept at 19780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
