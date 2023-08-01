₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1590

1665

1680

Go short now and at 1660. Keep the stop-loss at 1675

₹1355 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1365

1385

Go long only above 1365. Keep the stop-loss at 1360

₹466 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

461

456

469

474

Go short now and at 468. Keep the stop-loss at 471

₹177 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

171

181

184

Go long now and at 176. Stop-loss can be kept at 174

₹2548 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2515

2480

2560

2585

Go long only above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2550

₹620 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

617

614

622

627

Go long only above 622. Stop-loss can be kept at 620

₹3421 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3385

3430

3470

Go long on a break above 3430. Keep the stop-loss at 3420

19837 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19800

19760

19870

19930

Go long now and at 19810. Stop-loss can be kept at 19780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

