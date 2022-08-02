Day Trading Guide For August 2, 2022

₹1445 • HDFC Bank
1425
1400
1450
1500
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1450. Stop-loss can be kept at 1435
₹1551 • Infosys
1535
1475
1600
1650
Outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1540 with a stop-loss at 1520
₹308 • ITC
303
297
309
320
At a key resistance. So, wait for a near-term dip and go long at 305. Keep the stop-loss at 299.
₹138 • ONGC
134
129
141
144
Initiate fresh short positions if ONGC reverses lower from 141. Stop-loss can be kept at 143
₹2575 • Reliance Ind.
2545
2485
2625
2719
Limited room on the upside. Wait for a rally and go short at 2610. Keep the stop-loss at 2635
₹534 • SBI
526
520
537
550
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 537. Stop-loss can be kept at 534
₹3299 • TCS
3270
3235
3323
3355
Range bound and can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions
17371 • Nifty 50 Futures
17200
17000
17470
17735
Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 17230. Keep the stop-loss at 17160
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
August 02, 2022