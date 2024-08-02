₹1640 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1600

1650

1680

Go long if the stock breaks out of 1650; keep stop-loss at 1630.

₹1852 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1800

1880

1900

Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1835.

₹493 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

480

498

510

Buy the stock if it surpasses 498; place a stop-loss at 490.

₹341 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

338

330

343

350

Initiate fresh longs at the current level with a stop-loss at 335.

₹3031 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2960

3050

3150

Looks bullish. Buy on a breakout of 3050; keep stop-loss at 3000.

₹862 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

860

840

880

900

Intraday trend appears uncertain; refrain from trading this scrip.

₹4395 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4360

4300

4420

4500

Go long now and on a dip to 4360; place stop-loss at 4300.

25037 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24900

25120

25200

The chart is bullish. Buy the contract now with a stop-loss at 24900.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

