₹1640 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1600
1650
1680
Go long if the stock breaks out of 1650; keep stop-loss at 1630.
₹1852 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1800
1880
1900
Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1835.
₹493 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
480
498
510
Buy the stock if it surpasses 498; place a stop-loss at 490.
₹341 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
338
330
343
350
Initiate fresh longs at the current level with a stop-loss at 335.
₹3031 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2960
3050
3150
Looks bullish. Buy on a breakout of 3050; keep stop-loss at 3000.
₹862 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
860
840
880
900
Intraday trend appears uncertain; refrain from trading this scrip.
₹4395 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4360
4300
4420
4500
Go long now and on a dip to 4360; place stop-loss at 4300.
25037 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24900
25120
25200
The chart is bullish. Buy the contract now with a stop-loss at 24900.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
