Day Trading Guide For August 3, 2022

₹1428 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1470
Just above a support. Initiate fresh shorts on a break below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1543 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1510
1560
1600
Consolidates within the upmove. Go long with a stop-loss at 1540 only on a break above 1560.
₹310 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
307
304
313
317
Near-term corrective dip is possible. Go long on dips at 307. Stop-loss can be placed at 305
₹137 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
129
138
140
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2583 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2540
2600
2630
Bias on the chart is slightly negative. Go short now and at 2590. Keep the stop-loss at 2610.
₹542 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
536
530
545
550
A dip is possible before the upmove resumes. Go long on dips at 537 with a stop-loss at 534
₹3290 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3270
3230
3320
3370
Range bound between 3270 and 3320. Wait for a range breakout and take trades accordingly
17315 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17240
17110
17400
17520
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17360 only if the contract breaks above 17400
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 03, 2022