₹1641 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1615

1665

1700

Sell if the stock breaks below 1635; stop-loss at 1650.

₹1357 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1330

1370

1400

Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.

₹460 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

450

475

490

Trend is not clear; do not initiate fresh trades.

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

171

180

182

Go long in the stock if it moves above 177; stop-loss at 175.

₹2486 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2440

2500

2570

Refrain from trading this stock as intraday trend uncertain.

₹598 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

580

608

615

Sell the stock now and on a rally to 605; stop-loss at 610.

₹3440 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3360

3460

3515

Consider longs if the stock moves above 3460; stop-loss at 3430.

19585 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19500

19380

19680

19750

Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19,630; stop-loss at 19,580.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

