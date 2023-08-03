₹1641 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1615
1665
1700
Sell if the stock breaks below 1635; stop-loss at 1650.
₹1357 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1330
1370
1400
Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.
₹460 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
450
475
490
Trend is not clear; do not initiate fresh trades.
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
171
180
182
Go long in the stock if it moves above 177; stop-loss at 175.
₹2486 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2440
2500
2570
Refrain from trading this stock as intraday trend uncertain.
₹598 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
580
608
615
Sell the stock now and on a rally to 605; stop-loss at 610.
₹3440 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3360
3460
3515
Consider longs if the stock moves above 3460; stop-loss at 3430.
19585 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19500
19380
19680
19750
Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19,630; stop-loss at 19,580.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
