Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 04, 2021

| Updated on August 03, 2021

₹1434 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1422

1405

1445

1460

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,445 levels

₹1654 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1642

1630

1665

1675

Utilise intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,642 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

205

212

215

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹207 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

112

120

122

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹115 levels

₹2086 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2055

2100

2120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,100 levels

₹446 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

441

436

450

455

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹441 levels

₹3284 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3260

3240

3300

3320

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixe stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,260 levels

16146 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16090

16030

16200

16250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,090 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 04, 2021

