Day Trading Guide for August 04, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1434 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1422
1405
1445
|
1460
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,445 levels
₹1654 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1642
1630
1665
|
1675
Utilise intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,642 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
205
212
|
215
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹207 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
112
120
|
122
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹115 levels
₹2086 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2055
2100
|
2120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,100 levels
₹446 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
441
436
450
|
455
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹441 levels
₹3284 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3260
3240
3300
|
3320
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixe stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,260 levels
16146 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16090
16030
16200
|
16250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,090 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...