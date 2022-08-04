Day Trading Guide For August 4, 2022

₹1433 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1470
Bounces off the support at 1420. Go long on the stock with stop-loss at 1415.
₹1566 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1600
1625
Shows signs of further rally. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at 1530.
₹308 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
307
304
313
317
Might stay flat for the day. Hence, it is better to stay away from trading this stock.
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
129
138
140
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹2606 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2540
2630
2700
Go long on the stock if it rallies past 2615. Place stop-loss at 2585.
₹541 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
536
530
545
550
Trend is up but testing a critical hurdle. One can wait for the break out before taking positions.
₹3340 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3270
3370
3400
Breaks out of a resistance and looks set to move up. So, go long with stop-loss at 3300.
17424 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17400
17240
17500
17600
Moves out of the range of 17240-17400 and could rally more. Buy with stop-loss at 17300.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 04, 2022